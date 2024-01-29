Jump to content

Ask Simon Calder

Which rules apply when I fly home on a US carrier?

Simon Calder answers your questions on flights that switch carrier, visiting Malta, and travel agent fees

Monday 29 January 2024 20:38
<p>If your flight on American Airlines or Delta does not depart because of extreme weather, you are liable for hotel and meal costs</p>

(Getty)

Q I fly back and forth to the US multiple times a year and always book my ticket through BA or Virgin. But it often turns out to be a US carrier for the actual flight: American Airlines or Delta. I understand that UK flight rules are much more consumer-friendly than those in the US. In the case of disruption, which rules would apply if I book a ticket through a UK airline but the plane belongs to a US airline – the British or American rules?

Heather M

A “Code-share” flights between British Airways and its partner, American Airlines, and Virgin Atlantic and its part-owner Delta, are extremely common. As with some other pieces of aviation jargon, “code-share” is not quite the right term. The code (or flight number) isn’t shared – it’s the plane.

