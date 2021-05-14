New climate crisis data released by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after a four-year gap during the Trump administration paints a grim picture of a warming planet.

By measuring 54 separate indicators, the EPA pulls information from government data and academic studies, as well as other sources, and shows how the health, safety, and homes of Americans are being directly affected.

During Donald Trump’s presidency, the data was not kept current and sat frozen in 2016 on the agency’s website.