They came out in their thousands, some travelling from across Tunisia to lend their support to the President on Sunday.

On Avenue Habib Bourguiba in central Tunis, as in towns throughout the North African country, people came onto the streets to chant their support for the President and make clear their absolute rejection of the country’s parliament and the corruption there that they felt held sway.

In so doing, they threw their lot in with the President, Kais Saied, a political outsider and university professor whose July 25th power grab marked an end to the political status quo and a dramatic curtailing of the tired phrase, “the sole success of the Arab Spring.”