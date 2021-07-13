Inside Politics: Patel accused of ‘stoking the fire’ on racism and MPs to vote on foreign aid cuts

The south and parts of London were hit with flash flooding yesterday, with sections of the iconic Portobello Road in the capital submerged in up to a foot of water. Back in SW1, Boris Johnson’s government is facing a torrent of criticism over its handling of race relations. And Priti Patel has been slammed by an England footballer. Elsewhere, MPs will today vote on foreign aid cuts and “freedom day” is going ahead on 19 July despite dire warnings from experts.

