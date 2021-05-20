Carter reported a sighting, Obama asked about secret labs: How have US presidents handled UFOs?

T

he fringe world of “UFOlogy” has seen

But in the last few years, the US military’s own footage has changed the equation, and coupled with eyewitness testimonies from numerous pilots has not just revived the idea of extraterrestrial visitors but also kicked mainstream politicians into action, forcing them to acknowledge what military pilots have been seeing during airborne exercises off the US’s east and west coasts.

For years, they have reported sightings of fast-moving objects – sometimes called “tic tacs” – that hover, rotate, accelerate and decelerate in ways that defy explanation. And rather than vague stories told by one or two unreliable witnesses, these are experiences shared by numerous active service members and recorded using military equipment.