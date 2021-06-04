UK aid cuts leave 55,000 women in Syria without support, charity says

British funding for the the International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) aid programmes to protect women and girls in Syria has been reduced by 75 per cent from last year, leaving 55,000 women and girls fleeing domestic abuse without access to shelters.

The group says it has been forced to end resilience and self-sufficiency economic recovery programmes for Syrians in the north of the country, where more than half of its recipients were women.

Cash assistance, employment training for displaced Syrians, as well as special needs programmes have taken a hit at a time Syrians are enduring the worst economic crisis.