UK banks’ support of Cambo oil project ‘hypocritical’, campaigners say

Many of Britain’s largest banks have been labelled “hypocritical” by campaigners over their financial support of the Cambo oil project.

More than a dozen UK and international banks, including Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered, provide finance or advisory services to Shell and Siccar Point – the two companies behind the controversial fossil fuel project.

This is despite the fact that these banks have made commitments to align their portfolios with the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the environmental law charity ClientEarth.