UK banks’ support of Cambo oil project ‘hypocritical’, campaigners say
‘We can’t allow [banks] to keep funding the climate crisis,’ researcher tells Daisy Dunne
Many of Britain’s largest banks have been labelled “hypocritical” by campaigners over their financial support of the Cambo oil project.
More than a dozen UK and international banks, including Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered, provide finance or advisory services to Shell and Siccar Point – the two companies behind the controversial fossil fuel project.
This is despite the fact that these banks have made commitments to align their portfolios with the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, according to the environmental law charity ClientEarth.
