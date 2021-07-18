UK is risking its global reputation with new immigration bill, Law Society warns

Britain’s global reputation for justice is being put at risk by the new Nationality and Borders Bill, the Law Society of England and Wales warned.

The bill seeks to make changes to the UK immigration system for asylum seekers and refugees by introducing a two-tier system for asylum seekers arriving in the UK, treating them differently depending on how they arrived in the country.

It would also seek to change the definition of what it is to be a refugee by “radically raising the threshold of proof” asylum-seekers must reach to gain meaningful protection in the UK.