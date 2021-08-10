A-level results: Will exams ever return in full?
Teacher-assessed grades are seen as a more ‘holistic’ approach to grading. So will they stay forever, asks Matt Mathers?
Charlie Jones-Langan, an A-level student at Archbishop Blanch School in Merseyside, is ecstatic.
The 19-year-old has been awarded an A* and two As and has plans to study medicine at the University of Liverpool.
“Going through the pandemic has made me want to study medicine more because I’ve seen how much they have struggled,” he says of NHS medics and his motivation to enter the field.
