Government’s plan to tighten rules on ‘at-home abortions’ revealed
Exclusive: ‘It will force women in marginalised positions to make unnecessary journeys to abortion clinics, and risks them starting to bleed before they reach home,’ expert warns
The government wants to curb access to “at-home abortions”, a leaked document has revealed.
An email sent to abortion providers, exclusively shared with The Independent, warned those seeking abortions must not be given pills to take at addresses they do not reside at, such as family homes, refuges or hotels.
The plans would essentially block women from taking pregnancy termination pills at addresses that are not their homes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies