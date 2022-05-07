A group of activists disrupted a speech by Priti Patel at a Conservative event to protest the government’s controversial plan to offshore asylum seekers in Rwanda.

Campaigners from Green New Deal Rising – a climate activist and social justice group – managed to infiltrate a spring dinner event hosted by the Bassetlaw Conservatives that featured the home secretary as a guest speaker.

Video footage posted online by the group showed an activist interrupting Ms Patel just as she began speaking and called the home secretary’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda an “inhumane” policy which will “ruin people’s lives”.