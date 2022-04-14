One in four adults ‘living with liver disorder caused by over-eating’

Around one in four adults are living with a liver disorder caused by over-eating, according to new research.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is triggered when large amounts of fat gather and can result in inflammation, scarring and organ failure.

The life-threatening condition - fuelled by unhealthy diets replete with junk food and fizzy drinks - has been dubbed ‘human foie gras’ as it happens in much the same way as a goose liver is fattened for the French delicacy.