Excessive blue light from gadgets 'may accelerate aging process'
Study on fruit flies shows body cells prematurely die from LED screens
Too much screen time from multiple gadgets every day can speed up the body’s aging process, a new study has found.
Research conducted on fruit flies shows that our basic cellular functions could be impacted by the blue light on our phones, laptops and TVs.
Published in the Frontiers in Aging, the study found that blue light exposure caused significant differences in the levels of metabolites in the cells of the fly heads compared to those kept in the dark.
