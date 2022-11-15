Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AI gives new insight into 93 million-year-old dinosaur footprints

Scientists first believed the giant footprints belonged to a vicious dinosaur predator - but AI indicated otherwise, Mustafa Qadri writes

Tuesday 15 November 2022 15:46
Comments
<p>The AI (Deep Convolutional Neural Network) was trained with 1,500 dinosaur footprints </p>

The AI (Deep Convolutional Neural Network) was trained with 1,500 dinosaur footprints

(Dr Anthony Romilio)

Artificial intelligence has given new insight into dinosaur footprints dating back 93 million years.

The footprints were first believed to have been created by a vicious dinosaur predator, but AI has helped researchers determine it was actually from a timid herbivore.

Researchers from Australia, Germany, and the UK collaborated and used AI pattern recognition to re-analyse footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, in Queensland, Australia.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in