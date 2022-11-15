AI gives new insight into 93 million-year-old dinosaur footprints
Scientists first believed the giant footprints belonged to a vicious dinosaur predator - but AI indicated otherwise, Mustafa Qadri writes
Artificial intelligence has given new insight into dinosaur footprints dating back 93 million years.
The footprints were first believed to have been created by a vicious dinosaur predator, but AI has helped researchers determine it was actually from a timid herbivore.
Researchers from Australia, Germany, and the UK collaborated and used AI pattern recognition to re-analyse footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, in Queensland, Australia.
