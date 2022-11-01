Fund for AIDS and malaria victims in disarray as UK breaks pledge to donate

A global fund for AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria victims has been plunged into disarray after the Foreign Office broke a promise to make a crucial donation.

In September, ministers pledged to make an allocation “in the coming weeks” – after an initial failure to give any money – but has now missed a final deadline to stump up cash.

It means the fund, which has reported saving 50 million lives over the past 20 years, has been left “in the dark” about its available resources ahead of key decisions in two weeks’ time.