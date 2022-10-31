Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty has given her first official outing as wife to the prime minister since his tenure in No 10 began.

The former chancellor set in motion his first full week as prime minister by welcoming members of the Royal British Legion into his Whitehall residence, whom he later lead onto the front steps, flanked by his wife, for a photo opportunity.

The couple were seen helping one another pin red poppies to their clothing. The pair were joined by their labrador retriever Nova who, with the help of the prime minister, had a poppy attached to its collar.