Albanian ambassador hits out at ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid small boats row
Ambassador tells MPs claims that 2 per cent of Albanian men have crossed Channel are ‘not realistic’
Albania’s ambassador to the UK has called for a “campaign of discrimination” to stop amid a political row over small boat crossings.
The home secretary is considering new measures to reduce the number of Albanians crossing the English Channel after they became the largest nationality arriving on dinghies.
National Crime Agency officials have said that the route has become a means of staffing the “criminal marketplace” after replacing other forms of clandestine entry.
