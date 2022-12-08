Jump to content

Albanian ambassador hits out at ‘campaign of discrimination’ amid small boats row

Ambassador tells MPs claims that 2 per cent of Albanian men have crossed Channel are ‘not realistic’

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Wednesday 07 December 2022 14:51
Comments
<p>The Albanian ambassador called for an end to the 'campaign of discrimination' against Albanians living in the UK as he was grilled over the rise in numbers crossing the Channel</p>

The Albanian ambassador called for an end to the ‘campaign of discrimination’ against Albanians living in the UK as he was grilled over the rise in numbers crossing the Channel

(PA Wire)

Albania’s ambassador to the UK has called for a “campaign of discrimination” to stop amid a political row over small boat crossings.

The home secretary is considering new measures to reduce the number of Albanians crossing the English Channel after they became the largest nationality arriving on dinghies.

National Crime Agency officials have said that the route has become a means of staffing the “criminal marketplace” after replacing other forms of clandestine entry.

