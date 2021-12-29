Less than half stuck to plans to cut down on alcohol after lockdown, survey finds
Uncertainty about Omicron ‘likely to be contributing to feelings of stress and anxiety’, charity says
Just under half of those who planned to reduce their alcohol consumption once coronavirus restrictions were lifted in the UK had done so by December, a new survey suggests.
With one in five adults reporting drinking more during the pandemic, a Drinkaware survey of 9,137 people in June found that 17 per cent of those surveyed also intended to cut down on alcohol when lockdown eased.
By December, several months after the vast majority of restrictions were scrapped across the UK, 46 per cent of them had stuck to their plan, the alcohol education charity found.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies