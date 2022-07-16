Jump to content
No amount of alcohol healthy for under-40s but older people ‘may benefit from small amounts,’ study finds

Researchers said that alcohol advice should vary according to age and gender

Ella Pickover
Friday 15 July 2022 15:37
<p>More than a shot glass of beer poses health risks, researchers found </p>

More than a shot glass of beer poses health risks, researchers found

(PA)

Drinking more than a small shot glass of beer a day could pose risks to health for men under the age of 40, a study suggests as researchers urged younger adults to steer clear of alcohol.

And a safe daily limit for women aged 39 and under is the equivalent of two tablespoons’ worth of wine, or 100ml of beer, the research suggests.

But those over 40 can toast their health with a drink or two, as academics found a small amount of alcohol can help ward off heart disease, stroke and diabetes among this age group.

