Amazon is being investigated by the UK's competition watchdog over concerns that its marketplace favours its own products, giving consumers a worse deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look into whether Amazon is using its dominant position in online retail to give an unfair advantage to its own retail business or sellers that use its services.

The probe will assess how the tech giant uses third-party seller data and how it decides which products are sold under the Prime label for faster shipping.