‘Single biggest threat to patients’: 200,000 harmed by ambulance delays this year
‘Single biggest’ threat to patients in the NHS is now not getting an ambulance when they need it, ambulance leader warns
Almost 200,000 patients have come to harm this year because of ambulance delays, according to estimates, as NHS leaders are forced to act on the “unprecedented crisis”.
The Association of Ambulance Chief Executives says the “safety net” of emergency response for patients was now “severely compromised”.
Reports by the organisation, seen by The Independent, suggest that since January 190,000 patients have “come to harm”, with 20,000 of those experiencing severe harm, because of ambulance handover delays. The analysis includes risks to patients waiting at home after falls or strokes.
