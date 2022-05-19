Ancient Britons who built Stonehenge feasted on offal, study finds
Remains of village nearby offer insight into diet of 4,000 years ago – and associated infections, writes Liam James
The ancient Britons who built Stonehenge feasted on the internal organs of cows, according to new research.
Fossilised human waste dug up at the site of a nearby prehistoric village shows that cattle heart, kidney, liver and tongue were part of the local diet.
Archaelogists who studied the waste said it contained the eggs of tapeworms – the first evidence of intestinal parasites in Neolithic Britons.
