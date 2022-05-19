Ancient Britons who built Stonehenge feasted on offal, study finds

Remains of village nearby offer insight into diet of 4,000 years ago – and associated infections, writes Liam James

Friday 20 May 2022 00:04
<p>Stonehenge is the most famous monument of Neolithic Britain </p>

(Getty)

The ancient Britons who built Stonehenge feasted on the internal organs of cows, according to new research.

Fossilised human waste dug up at the site of a nearby prehistoric village shows that cattle heart, kidney, liver and tongue were part of the local diet.

Archaelogists who studied the waste said it contained the eggs of tapeworms – the first evidence of intestinal parasites in Neolithic Britons.

