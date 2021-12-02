Anger, upset and heavy exertion identified as stroke triggers

One in 11 stroke survivors experience a period of anger, upset in the hour leading up to it, a global study has found.

The research, co-led by the National University of Ireland, Galway, also found that every one in 20 patients were engaged in heavy exertion.

The suspected triggers have been identified as part of the global Interstroke study - the largest research project of its kind. The findings were published in the European Heart Journal.