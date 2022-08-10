Animal welfare charity granted permission to seek judicial review over cosmetic testing
‘This judicial review is vital to establish whether there is a ban on cosmetic testing on animals in the UK’
An animal welfare charity has been given permission to seek judicial review against the Home Office to establish whether there is a ban on cosmetic testing in Britain.
Cruelty Free International (CFI) — a leading animal protection organisation behind the case — argued the government has “effectively” overturned a ban first introduced in 1998.
They claimed the Home Office “seems to be telling the public one thing — that cosmetic animal testing is banned in the UK — and doing something entirely different in practice”.
