Animal welfare charity granted permission to seek judicial review over cosmetic testing

‘This judicial review is vital to establish whether there is a ban on cosmetic testing on animals in the UK’

Ashley Cowburn
Political Correspondent
Wednesday 10 August 2022 15:50
Comments
(REUTERS)

An animal welfare charity has been given permission to seek judicial review against the Home Office to establish whether there is a ban on cosmetic testing in Britain.

Cruelty Free International (CFI) — a leading animal protection organisation behind the case — argued the government has “effectively” overturned a ban first introduced in 1998.

They claimed the Home Office “seems to be telling the public one thing — that cosmetic animal testing is banned in the UK — and doing something entirely different in practice”.

