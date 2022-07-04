Antarctic fish growing pink skin tumours ‘as climate change makes them more prone to disease’
The fish developed tumours as a result of a parasitic illness, thought to be worsened by the climate crisis, Furvah Shah reports
The climate crisis may be causing fish in the Antarctic to grow skin tumours, according to new research.
A study by biologists at the University of Oregon found that fish they observed over a decade developed tumours as a result of a parasitic illness, thought to be worsened by warming waters and melting ice.
The species of fish observed are part of a group called notothenioids, which have evolved to adapt to their icy environment, such as making proteins that prevent their blood from freezing.
