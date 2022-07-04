The climate crisis may be causing fish in the Antarctic to grow skin tumours, according to new research.

A study by biologists at the University of Oregon found that fish they observed over a decade developed tumours as a result of a parasitic illness, thought to be worsened by warming waters and melting ice.

The species of fish observed are part of a group called notothenioids, which have evolved to adapt to their icy environment, such as making proteins that prevent their blood from freezing.