Researchers from the University of Oxford and Google’s artificial intelligence division DeepMind have claimed that there is a high probability of advanced forms of AI becoming “existentially dangerous to life on Earth”.

In a recent article in the peer-reviewed journal AI Magazine, the researchers warned that there would be “catastrophic consequences” if the development of certain AI agents continues.

Leading philosphers like Oxford University’s Nick Bostrom have previously spoken of the threat posed by advanced forms of artificial intelligence, though one of authors of the new paper claimed such warnings did not go far enough.