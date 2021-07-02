Aspirin cuts risk of death in cancer patients by 20%, study shows

Cancer patients who take aspirin alongside their treatment could cut their risk of death by 20 per cent, a review has suggested.

While stressing that it is “not a possible alternative to any other treatment”, scientists said that the medication has “biological mechanisms” that help reduce their mortality risk, as well as stopping the spread of cancer within the body.

The researchers said the common painkiller could reduce the risk of death in colon, breast and prostate cancer patients, adding that “serious consideration” could be given to using the medications in conjunction with other therapies to treat cancer.