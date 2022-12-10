Labour has promised to introduce a new fast-tracking process for migrants from Albania and other “safe” countries in a bid to clear the huge backlog of claims.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the government of failing to “get any grip” – saying it was time for a fast-track system so “unfounded asylum claims can be rejected and returned in a matter of weeks”.

The party cited Home Office figures showing that only 1 per cent of the 7,000 Albanians who made asylum claims arriving in small boats in the past year have had their case determined.