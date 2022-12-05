Lock up all cross-Channel asylum seekers indefinitely, Suella Braverman tells PM
Home secretary endorses hardline report also demanding lifetime ban on settlement for using ‘illegal’ route
All asylum seekers using “illegal” routes would be locked up indefinitely and banned from ever settling in the UK, under hardline plans backed by the home secretary.
Suella Braverman is understood to also endorse recommendations to cap the numbers granted asylum at 20,000 a year and to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.
She has written a foreword to a report by a right-wing thinktank – in a clear attempt to pile pressure on Rishi Sunak to pursue a more draconian approach to the crises of small boats crossing the Channel.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies