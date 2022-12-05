Lock up all cross-Channel asylum seekers indefinitely, Suella Braverman tells PM

All asylum seekers using “illegal” routes would be locked up indefinitely and banned from ever settling in the UK, under hardline plans backed by the home secretary.

Suella Braverman is understood to also endorse recommendations to cap the numbers granted asylum at 20,000 a year and to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

She has written a foreword to a report by a right-wing thinktank – in a clear attempt to pile pressure on Rishi Sunak to pursue a more draconian approach to the crises of small boats crossing the Channel.