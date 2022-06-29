MPs should block the Australia trade deal because the government has broken a promise to allow it to be scrutinised properly, a damning report says.

Ministers are condemned for trying “to rush it through” – despite evidence that farmers will suffer and the climate crisis has been sacrificed – even as Canberra pauses on ratifying the agreement.

MPs are supposed to be given time to consider if any new trade deal protects human health, animal welfare and the environment before the ratification process begins.