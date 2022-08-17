Strip Avanti of rail franchise if cut services not restored, Labour says

The government should remove the west coast rail franchise from Avanti trains if cut services are not restored, Labour has said.
Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh warned that the operator had “no business” holding the contract to run services if they could not meet its conditions.
It comes after the operator dramatically cut services on the UK’s flagship intercity rail route because it has not hired enough staff to cover shifts.
