Spending time around birds 'can improve mental wellbeing for up to eight hours'
Academics found that everyday encounters with birds boosted the mood of people with depression, Mustafa Qadri writes
Seeing or hearing birds can improve mental health by uplifting your mood for up to eight hours, a study has shown.
Research from King’s College London said this can be an effective way to help those diagnosed with depression, the most common mental illness in the world.
The study used a smartphone application called Urban Mind to collect people’s real-time reports of mental well-being alongside their reports of seeing or hearing birdsong.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies