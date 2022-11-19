Border Force and Home Office staff prepare to go on strike

Civil servants at the Home Office, Border Force and two other government departments will begin a month of industrial action from mid-December.
The PCS trade union said on Friday it had built up a “substantial strike fund” and was raising more cash to cover the dispute.
Workers, including those in the Department for Transport and Defra, will take action in a bid to stop their wages from plunging in real terms.
