Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet
Tory leadership contender’s unsual pledge comes as Jacob Rees-Mogg says he would refuse to serve in a Rishi Sunak government
Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.
The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.
“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”
