Charity that auctioned Boris Johnson champagne as ‘Partygate souvenir’ apologises ‘for any offence’
Exclusive: Hertsmere MP Oliver Dowden donated item for event held at Harry Potter studios but had no knowledge of description
A charity has apologised after auctioning off a champagne bottle signed by Boris Johnson “as a souvenir of pPartygate”.
Tory MP Oliver Dowden donated the item to Hertfordshire Community Fund for an event at the Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter in Leavesden, Watford.
An image posted on Twitter showed the bottle listed in an auction catalogue alongside the description: “A bottle of champagne signed by Boris. Hugely valuable as a souvenir of partygate and the exemplary behaviour and morality of our dear leader! Donated by: Oliver Dowden CBE.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies