Ex-Tory cabinet ministers say Boris Johnson is already plotting his comeback

Boris Johnson is already plotting how he could return to power and save the Conservatives at the next general election, former cabinet ministers say.

The departing prime minister – forced out of No 10 by an accumulation of scandals – will nevertheless be dreaming of how his party will turn back to him “in desperation”, they argue.

“We know that he was ambitious to be prime minister and stay prime minister,” David Gauke, a former justice secretary, said in a magazine article.