Removing Boris Johnson would be ‘exceptionally silly’, Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Tory MPs
Priti Patel tells rebels pushing for PM’s resignation to ‘forget it’
Ousting Boris Johnson over Partygate would be an “exceptionally silly” thing to do, Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned wavering Conservative MPs.
Fellow cabinet minister Priti Patel has also rallied the PM’s defence, telling backbencher Tories pushing for him to resign to “forget it”.
Mr Johnson is growing pressure in the wake of Sue Gray’s report on parties in Downing Street, with almost 30 Tory MPs calling for his resignation and 44 openly questioning his leadership.
