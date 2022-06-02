Removing Boris Johnson would be ‘exceptionally silly’, Jacob Rees-Mogg tells Tory MPs

Priti Patel tells rebels pushing for PM’s resignation to ‘forget it’

Adam Forrest
Thursday 02 June 2022 18:15
Nadine Dorries claims Boris Johnson 'has the confidence of the country'

Ousting Boris Johnson over Partygate would be an “exceptionally silly” thing to do, Jacob Rees-Mogg has warned wavering Conservative MPs.

Fellow cabinet minister Priti Patel has also rallied the PM’s defence, telling backbencher Tories pushing for him to resign to “forget it”.

Mr Johnson is growing pressure in the wake of Sue Gray’s report on parties in Downing Street, with almost 30 Tory MPs calling for his resignation and 44 openly questioning his leadership.

