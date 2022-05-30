Boris Johnson ranks bottom in Cabinet among Tory activists in new survey

Surge in ratings after Ukraine invasion appears to have abated

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 30 May 2022 17:48
Comments
<p>(Dominic Lipinski/PA)</p>

Boris Johnson is the least popular member of cabinet among Conservative activists, according to a new survey.

The monthly ConservativeHome survey of party members puts the prime minister’s ratings deep into negative territory, with 15 per cent more thinking he is doing a bad job than a good one.

It is the first time Mr Johnson has come bottom of the satisfaction ratings in the regular survey since December, and appears to mark the end of a surge in popularity following his robust response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which saw him reach a positive rating of +33 in early April.

