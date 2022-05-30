Boris Johnson ranks bottom in Cabinet among Tory activists in new survey

Boris Johnson is the least popular member of cabinet among Conservative activists, according to a new survey.

The monthly ConservativeHome survey of party members puts the prime minister’s ratings deep into negative territory, with 15 per cent more thinking he is doing a bad job than a good one.

It is the first time Mr Johnson has come bottom of the satisfaction ratings in the regular survey since December, and appears to mark the end of a surge in popularity following his robust response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which saw him reach a positive rating of +33 in early April.