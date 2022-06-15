Boris Johnson’s new ‘cost of living tsar’ said he lacks intelligence and called for him to quit
‘Never confuse an expensive education with intelligence or integrity. I don’t think Boris is particularly blessed with either’
Boris Johnson’s new “cost of living tsar” called for him to quit No 10 over Partygate and suggested he lacks intelligence, it has emerged.
David Buttress, a former head of the Just Eat online food delivery service, has been asked to develop new business-led ideas to help people struggling with falling living standards.
He was described as boasting a “wealth of experience” and ready to bring the “vigour and ingenuity of business” to the role, working with the Cabinet Office.
