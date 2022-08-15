Jump to content
Boris Johnson ‘continuing to work’ while on second holiday in two weeks, senior Tory claims

PM spotted in Greece shortly after returning from break in Slovenia

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Monday 15 August 2022 15:50
<p>The prime minister is on holiday with his wife Carrie </p>

The prime minister is on holiday with his wife Carrie

(EPA)

A senior Conservative MP has defended Boris Johnson's work ethic and claimed he is "continuing to work" while away on his second holiday in two weeks.

The prime minister, who has less than a month left in office, has now reportedly jetted off to Greece for a week – shortly after returning from an earlier trip.

The holidays are taking place despite surging inflation and the threat of a looming recession.

