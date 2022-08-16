Boris Johnson will only work on his second summer holiday if it is “urgent”, No 10 has admitted – as two huge removal vans arrived outside the famous front door.

The outgoing prime minister will not receive any official papers during his week in Greece, his spokesperson said, just hours after a senior Tory claimed he would be “going through his red box”.

Mr Johnson is being criticised for taking a second holiday in August, but the spokesperson declined to say why he did not wait until after he leaves office on 5 September.