Tory plotters against Boris Johnson urged not to ‘put gun to PM’s head’

Downing Street pushes back against bid to force fresh vote of no confidence in leader

Andrew Woodcock,Adam Forrest
Thursday 30 June 2022 22:34
The PM’s supporters want to see off efforts by rebel MPs to bring forward the date of a possible second vote of no confidence

(PA Wire)

Downing Street has warned Tory MPs that they will be “putting a gun to the head” of every future Conservative prime minister if they change leadership rules in a bid to remove Boris Johnson.

The warning came as the prime minister’s supporters attempted to see off efforts by rebel MPs to bring forward the date of a possible second vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson.

One cabinet minister told The Independent that the PM’s critics should bear in mind that the electoral landscape would be very different by the likely date of the next general election in 2024, with economic issues rather than Partygate at the forefront of voters’ minds.

