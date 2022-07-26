Police did not question Boris Johnson about two lockdown parties he avoided fines for

Boris Johnson was not sent a questionnaire by the Metropolitan Police before it decided not to fine him for attending two lockdown gatherings, it has been confirmed.

The capital's police force issued fines to other attendees at the two events in November 2020 and December 2020 but not to the prime minister.

The Independent and other media outlets reported in May this year that Mr Johnson had not been included in a new round of partygate fines and not sent a questionnaire.