Inside Politics: Boris Johnson urges ‘heavy dose of caution’ as lockdown eases
The prime minister warns of risks from too much socialising, as local leaders extend vaccinations in desperate bid to avoid local curbs, writes Adam Forrest
ugs! Holidays! Movies! Mixing! Pints inside! A great swathe of personal freedoms returns today – but not everyone is keen to get up close and personal with others. Some British Airways staff haven’t been showing up for flights to India over fears they’ll catch the Covid variant. Matt Hancock wants us to be “careful” when getting close with family. But some think Hancock has been getting much too close to Tory friends looking for government contacts. Has Boris Johnson been too close to Tory donors? His MPs don’t seem to care. Backbenchers feel so close to the boss right now that they’re threatening to ignore any suspension he might get in the Commons.
Inside the bubble
Political editor Andrew Woodcock on what to look out for today:
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies