ugs! Holidays! Movies! Mixing! Pints inside! A great swathe of personal freedoms returns today – but not everyone is keen to get up close and personal with others. Some British Airways staff haven’t been showing up for flights to India over fears they’ll catch the Covid variant. Matt Hancock wants us to be “careful” when getting close with family. But some think Hancock has been getting much too close to Tory friends looking for government contacts. Has Boris Johnson been too close to Tory donors? His MPs don’t seem to care. Backbenchers feel so close to the boss right now that they’re threatening to ignore any suspension he might get in the Commons.

Inside the bubble

Political editor Andrew Woodcock on what to look out for today: