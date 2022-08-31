Jump to content
Boris Johnson poised to confirm government funding for Sizewell C nuclear plant

Outgoing PM will make announcement on nuclear before leaving office next week

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 30 August 2022 16:20
<p>Sizewell nuclear power stations A and B in Suffolk (Alamy/PA)</p>

Boris Johnson has given his strongest signal yet that he will announce government funding for a new nuclear power station before leaving office next Tuesday.

The prime minister is understood to have privately taken the decision to press ahead with the Sizewell C reactor in Suffolk several weeks ago, despite concerns from allies of Liz Truss that a decision now could tie the hands of his likely successor.

Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng – currently business secretary and tipped to be chancellor if she wins the race to succeed Mr Johnson – is a strong supporter of nuclear power, saying the UK needs to “crack on” with new facilities to increase energy security.

