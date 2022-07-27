Probe into Tory MP Nusrat Ghani Islamophobia allegations must wait for new PM, Boris Johnson admits
‘Investigation remains outstanding,’ outgoing PM tells Commons committee
Boris Johnson has admitted a long-running investigation into Islamophobia claims by the Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani must now wait until his successor in No 10 is appointed.
It follows the Tory MP’s allegations over six months ago that she was informed by a government whip her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” when she lost her ministerial job in 2020.
In January, a No 10 spokesperson said the prime minister had tasked the Cabinet Office with conducting an inquiry into the allegations made by Ms Ghani and to “establish the facts about what happened”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies