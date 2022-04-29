Boris Johnson’s Partygate scandal is undermining efforts to teach “decency and honesty” in schools, a union boss has said in a blistering attack on the government.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), will use a speech on Friday to accuse the prime minister of “misleading” the nation over Downing Street parties.

The schools’ leader believes that “political failure” at the top of government had led to a breakdown in trust and made the job of teachers in setting standards of behaviour more difficult.