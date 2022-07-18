Jump to content
Plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers condemned as ‘bung to mates’

Secret proposal put forward by No 10 aide’s consultancy group – to ram through controversial Brexit legislation

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Sunday 17 July 2022 18:40
Comments
A plan for Boris Johnson to appoint 39 new Tory-supporting peers to ram through controversial Brexit legislation has been condemned as a “bung to mates”.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have attacked the secret proposal – called “Project Homer” – put forward by the consultancy group run by the prime minister’s controversial adviser Lynton Crosby.

Seen by ITV News, it says Mr Johnson would have avoided half of the defeats he has suffered in the House of Lords if the Conservatives had around 40 additional committed peers.

