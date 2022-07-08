Boris Johnson rejects calls to let caretaker premier take over
He plans to remain Prime Minister until a new Tory party leader is in place.
Boris Johnson is refusing to heed calls to let a caretaker Prime Minister take over, as would-be successors are weighing up leadership bids.
There is growing pressure from senior Conservatives for Mr Johnson to step down immediately as Prime Minister and not wait for the election of a new leader.
Former Prime Minister Sir John Major was among those backing calls for Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab to be installed as a caretaker premier.
