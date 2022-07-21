‘Pointless human bollard’: Boris Johnson signs off by hurling insults at Keir Starmer
Labour leader exploits Tory divisions, arguing leadership candidates have ‘trashed every part’ of prime minister’s record
Boris Johnson has signed off in his last Commons appearance as prime minister by hurling insults at Keir Starmer, branding him a “pointless human bollard”.
Speaking from the famous despatch box for the final time, he also called the Labour leader “Captain Hindsight” and boasted his successor would “wipe the floor” with him “like some household detergent”.
Sir Keir exploited Tory divisions by highlighting how the leadership candidates had “trashed every part” of Mr Johnson’s record, including on tax and public services.
